Kenneth F. Quire, 89, of Temple, passed away Thursday, June 6th at Penn State St. Joseph Medical Center, Reading.

Kenneth was born in Reading on November 28, 1929, a son of the late Clara (Barto) and Franklin C. Quire. He was the husband of Beverly J. (Gamble) Quire.

He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1947. Kenneth served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War and he was a technical illustrator for Lucent Technologies.

Kenneth is survived in addition to his wife by a daughter, Cynthia J. Quire, of Shillington; four sons: Kenneth F. Quire Jr., of Coopersburg; Terry M. Quire, of Reading;

Randall V. Quire, of Florida; Gregory M. Quire, of

Strasburg; and a brother, Bernard R. Quire, of Arizona. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.

Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.



