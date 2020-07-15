Kenneth S. Herber Kenneth S. Herber, 91, of Bern Township passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of the late Alice V. (Kitchens) Herber with whom he shared 53 years of marriage at the time of her passing on February 2, 2011. Born in Greenwich Township, he was the son of the late Jerry and Lizzie (Ely) Herber. Kenneth was the owner and operator of the former Berks Welding Supply for many years before his retirement on September 1, 1986. He was also a proud veteran of the United States Navy having served in World War II and the Korean War. Kenneth was an avid golfer. Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Cheryl J. Heffner, widow of Bobby Heffner of Sinking Spring. Kenneth is predeceased by a brother, Donald Herber and survived by Donald’s wife Bea Herber. Also, he is survived by two step granddaughters, Kay Kramer and Susan Yeager, two step great grandsons, and several nieces and nephews. Kenneth is predeceased by two siblings, Linwood Herber and Marie Steffy. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Monday, July 20th from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with services beginning at 11:00 am in the Kirkhoff Funeral Home, 206 N. Main Street, Bernville with Reverend Grant Wickert officiating. The family would appreciate if everyone follow CDC guidelines by wearing a mask while attending the services. Interment will follow in New Bethel Zions Church Cemetery, Grimsville. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Comfort Keepers and Tower Health Home Care Nurses. Both groups took loving care of Kenneth and his family. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com