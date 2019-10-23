|
|
Kenneth Scott Jones, of Douglassville, Pa., passed from this life on October 16, 2019, at the age of 62. Born in New Martinsville, West Virginia, he was the son of Kenneth B. Jones, New Martinsville, and the late Barbara J. Jones. A 1976 graduate of Boyertown Area High School, Scott was a proud union member of the Boilermakers National Transient Lodge, working as an X-ray technician in numerous refineries and power plants prior to his retirement. An avid skier in his younger years, he enjoyed listening to country music, especially Rascal Flatts, playing the lottery and Texas Hold ’Em poker. Scott will be remembered for his free spirit, sense of humor and bright smile. In addition to his father, he is survived by sons, K. Brent Jones and Ethan S. Jones; a sister, Jacqueline R. Sugg; brother, Dana B. Jones; three nephews; three nieces; a great-niece; and several aunts and cousins, all of whom he loved. Services and burial will be held privately by the family. Donations in Scott’s memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc. (Gilbertsville) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019