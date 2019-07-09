Kenneth Searfoss

Obituary
Kenneth A. Searfoss, 94, formerly of Oley, passed away on July 7th, in Providence Place, Pine Grove, Pa.

He was the husband of the late Anita J. (Keifer) Searfoss. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Clarence R. and late Evelyn (Miller) Searfoss. He was predeceased by one brother, Robert G. Searfoss.

Kenneth was a U.S. Army World War II Veteran.

Surviving is one son, Mark A. Searfoss, Wernersville, Pa.; 2 Grandchildren.

There will be no scheduled services. MARK J. HUMMEL Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Twp., Reading has charge.

Published in Reading Eagle on July 9, 2019
