Kenneth Raymond Shollenberger, 99, of Hamburg, passed away on December 12, 2019 in Hearthstone at Maidencreek Place. “Kenny” was born in Tilden on August 23, 1920. He was the son of the late Alvas and Fannie (Young) Shollenberger. He was part of the first class to attend Tilden Elementary School, and graduated from Hamburg High School in 1936. Ken was married to Marguerite Weirich for 58 wonderful years, until her death in 2001. They were inseparable, but he let her to do all the talking. Kenny adored his family and is survived by two daughters, Carol Adam, wife of Allen Adam, Brighton, MI, and Cynthia Zerr, wife of Dwight Zerr, Hamburg, PA, two granddaughters, Melissa, wife of Brian Stapinski, Hamburg, and Laura B., wife of Christopher Miller, Whitehall. He also has three great-grandchildren, Maggie, Owen, and Wyatt Stapinski. Ken was predeceased by a son, Craig Shollenberger, his parents, and siblings Wilmer Shollenberger, Althea (Pet) Roth, Fern Shollenberger , and Gene Shollenberger. Kenny was a truly sweet man, kind, caring, honest and loved. He enlisted in WWII and became Private First Class Signal Corp Operator for the Air Force. He worked as a a radar operator stationed on the coast of California in case of invasion from the Pacific. He worked for 43 years as a machinist for Allen Sherman Pump Company in Hamburg. Kenny spent his time in his woodshop in the basement and filled his family’s homes with his projects. He was a loyal fan of the Phillies and Eagles. He came from a baseball family and played for the “Industrial” league well into his thirties. Bowling, and his fellow bowlers, kept him active into his 90’s. As a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hamburg, he served as a member of the consistory for 11 years. Because Ken was proud of his military service, in lieu of flowers contributions can be made in his name to: garysinisefoundation.org which supports our veterans in need. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 South 4th Street, Hamburg. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service in the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019