Kenneth H. Smith , 81, of Hampton Heights, died Saturday morning in his

residence.

Born in Temple, he was a son of the late Henry A. and Bertha A. (Dautrich) Smith.

Surviving Kenneth are his children,

Michael K. Smith, of Reading, and Lauren E. Sallade, of Sinking Spring; his grandchildren: Jeremy M. Smith,

Christopher M. Smith, and Mikaela and Zachary; one great-grandchild, Landon Smith. In addition are his sisters, Donna L., wife of Jerry Garman, of Fleetwood, and Barbara A., wife of Charlie Pauley; his niece and nephews: Tammy Pennypacker, Doug Schaeffer, and Bryan Schaeffer; his step nephew, Jason Pauley; his grand-niece and nephews: Owen Schaeffer, Trevor Schaeffer, Noah Schaeffer, Emma Schaeffer; and his step grand-niece and nephew, Serenity Pauley and Christian Pauley. Kenneth is also survived by his very good friend, Donna Wunder.

He is predeceased by his nephew, David Garman.

Kenneth graduated from Muhlenberg High School in 1955. He owned and operated JT's General Store for 25 years before retiring in 1999. After retirement, Kenneth worked for the Green Valley Country Club.

A proud Cadillac owner, he was a member of the Bandit Hot Rod Club. He was also a member of the Wolverine Rod and Gun Club and the Temple Democratic Club. He was a lifetime member of the Temple Fire Company, where he served as a trustee from 1985 until 1999. He played on the Laureldale Fast Pitch Softball Association, and he served as a baseball coach for the N.W. Athletic Association of Reading. Kenneth enjoyed sharing breakfast with his sisters, playing the slots with Donna, and golfing with Rudy and Dave.

Kenneth's family would like to extend their gratitude to Kenneth's nurse Dee and also the staff of Heartland Hospice for their dedicated and compassionate care and also thank you Cindy.

Friends and family are invited to view on Wednesday,

July 17, from 8:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m., at the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., 4914 Kutztown Road, Temple. Eulogy will follow. Interment will be private at the convenience of his family.

In lieu of flowers, please direct donations in Kenneth's memory to the Temple Fire Company, 4963 Kutztown Road, Temple, PA 19560.

Condolences may be offered to his family at

www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com. Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with arrangements.



