|
|
Kenneth W. Van Buskirk, 89, of Reading, passed away Wednesday, January 1, in his residence. Kenneth was born in Reading, on December 1, 1930, a son of the late Martha (Sassaman) and Leon Van Buskirk. He is survived by his wife, Gail (Springer) Van Buskirk. Mr. Van Buskirk graduated from Reading High School in 1948, served in the U.S. Navy and worked for the Reading Railroad and Septa as a mechanic. Kenneth was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and other countries. In addition to his wife, Kenneth is survived by two daughters, Teri L. Van Buskirk, of Ariz.; Sandra L. Van Buskirk, of Ariz.; a son, Kent A. Van Buskirk, of Fleetwood; Kenneth is also survived by a brother, Robert Van Buskirk, of Wyomissing; and by three grandchildren: Lindsay, Alison and Kayleigh; and three great-grandchildren: Noah, Summer and Autumn. There will be a memorial, on Wednesday, January 8, from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., at the Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading; for friends and family to share memories. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020