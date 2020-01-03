Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 372-1624
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth VanBuskirk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth VanBuskirk


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth VanBuskirk Obituary
Kenneth W. Van Buskirk, 89, of Reading, passed away Wednesday, January 1, in his residence. Kenneth was born in Reading, on December 1, 1930, a son of the late Martha (Sassaman) and Leon Van Buskirk. He is survived by his wife, Gail (Springer) Van Buskirk. Mr. Van Buskirk graduated from Reading High School in 1948, served in the U.S. Navy and worked for the Reading Railroad and Septa as a mechanic. Kenneth was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and other countries. In addition to his wife, Kenneth is survived by two daughters, Teri L. Van Buskirk, of Ariz.; Sandra L. Van Buskirk, of Ariz.; a son, Kent A. Van Buskirk, of Fleetwood; Kenneth is also survived by a brother, Robert Van Buskirk, of Wyomissing; and by three grandchildren: Lindsay, Alison and Kayleigh; and three great-grandchildren: Noah, Summer and Autumn. There will be a memorial, on Wednesday, January 8, from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., at the Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading; for friends and family to share memories. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -