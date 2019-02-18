Kenneth Earl West, 78, died on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Berkshire Center in Exeter Twp., Berks Co., Pa.

Born June 26, 1940, in Nanticoke, Pa., he was the son of the late Earl West and the late Arline (Rumpilla) West. He was the husband of Zelina S. (Yanos) West, of Boyertown, Pa.

He was employed by Kiwi Brands Inc., Douglassville, Pa.

Kenneth was a member of St. Columbkill R.C. Church, Boyertown, Pa., and the American Legion. He enjoyed boating, fishing, crabbing, hunting and traveling.

Surviving along with his wife is 1 son, Kenneth R., husband of Beth West, of Birdsboro, Pa.; 2 daughters, Christine A., wife of Mark McCord, of Boyertown, Pa., and Cindy M., wife of Joe Pindjak, of Leesburg, Fla.; brother, Barry E. West, of Whitehall, Pa.; 4 grandchildren: Jeremy, Justin, Ian and Courtney; and 5 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the Genesis HealthCare and Hospice staff at Berkshire Center.

Friends and family are invited to the viewing on February 19, 2019, from 12 noon to 2:00 p.m. at the Dengler Funeral Home Inc., 144 N. Spruce St., Birdsboro, Pa., with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Entombment will be in

Highland Memorial Park, Pottstown, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018. Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.



