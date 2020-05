Or Copy this URL to Share

Kennith John Keim Kennith John Keim, 76, died May 26, 2020 in his Perry Township residence. He was the husband of Hiroko M. (Strunz) Keim. Kennith was born January 5, 1944 in his Ruscombmanor Township residence. Services will be held privately. Call the family for further information about the services. Cremation Society of Berks County, Inc., is in charge of arrangements.



