Kent Thomas Wenrich Kent Thomas Wenrich, 65, suddenly, in late March, at his home in Phoenix, AZ of natural causes. Kent was a graduate of Governor Mifflin High School and attained a B.S. Degree from the University of Pittsburgh. He practiced sports physical therapy in Phoenix where he lived for almost 30 years. He was an avid sports fan, a dedicated musician, singer, composer, artist, poet and creator. His love of dogs and training of them was uncanny. A Commemorative Ceremony was held in the North Mountain Preserve in the Sonoran Desert which he greatly admired. He is survived by his brother, Douglass of N.Y.C., many cousins and friends. His spirit remains among us.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store