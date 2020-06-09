Kent Wenrich
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kent Thomas Wenrich Kent Thomas Wenrich, 65, suddenly, in late March, at his home in Phoenix, AZ of natural causes. Kent was a graduate of Governor Mifflin High School and attained a B.S. Degree from the University of Pittsburgh. He practiced sports physical therapy in Phoenix where he lived for almost 30 years. He was an avid sports fan, a dedicated musician, singer, composer, artist, poet and creator. His love of dogs and training of them was uncanny. A Commemorative Ceremony was held in the North Mountain Preserve in the Sonoran Desert which he greatly admired. He is survived by his brother, Douglass of N.Y.C., many cousins and friends. His spirit remains among us.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved