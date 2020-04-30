Kermit Donald Schittler Kermit Donald Schittler, 83, of Exeter Twp., entered eternal rest at his residence on Monday, April 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Fleetwood on June 15, 1936, he was the beloved son of the late Eli and Mary (Keller) Schittler. Kermit worked as a transportation and quality control manager, for what is now Phillips-Van Heusen for 42 years, retiring in 1998. He was also a lifetime member of Temple & Hyde Park Fire Company. In his spare time, he enjoyed antiquing and going camping. Kermit was a simple man, salt of the earth, a man of integrity and humility; who possessed a deep devotion to his family. All of which whom will miss him dearly. In addition to his parents, he was greeted in heaven by his beloved wife, Carol Ann (Himmelberger) Schittler, with whom they would have celebrated their 60 th wedding anniversary on June 28 th. Kermit’s spirit will be carried on by; four sons Michael Schittler and his wife Kristen, of Fleetwood; Terry Schittler and his wife Tracey, of Sinking Spring; Chris Schittler and his wife Lynn, of Spring Twp; Gary Schittler and his wife Tracy, of Exeter Twp.; a nephew that was more like a son, Mark Schittler and his wife Christine, of Reading and brother Leonard Schittler and his wife Barbara, of West Lawn. Kermit also leaves behind nine grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren to cherish his memory. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, Reiffton is entrusted with the arrangements. Fond memories and online condolences may be shared at www.AumansInc.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.