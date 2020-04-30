Kermit Donald Schittler
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kermit's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kermit Donald Schittler Kermit Donald Schittler, 83, of Exeter Twp., entered eternal rest at his residence on Monday, April 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Fleetwood on June 15, 1936, he was the beloved son of the late Eli and Mary (Keller) Schittler. Kermit worked as a transportation and quality control manager, for what is now Phillips-Van Heusen for 42 years, retiring in 1998. He was also a lifetime member of Temple & Hyde Park Fire Company. In his spare time, he enjoyed antiquing and going camping. Kermit was a simple man, salt of the earth, a man of integrity and humility; who possessed a deep devotion to his family. All of which whom will miss him dearly. In addition to his parents, he was greeted in heaven by his beloved wife, Carol Ann (Himmelberger) Schittler, with whom they would have celebrated their 60 th wedding anniversary on June 28 th. Kermit’s spirit will be carried on by; four sons Michael Schittler and his wife Kristen, of Fleetwood; Terry Schittler and his wife Tracey, of Sinking Spring; Chris Schittler and his wife Lynn, of Spring Twp; Gary Schittler and his wife Tracy, of Exeter Twp.; a nephew that was more like a son, Mark Schittler and his wife Christine, of Reading and brother Leonard Schittler and his wife Barbara, of West Lawn. Kermit also leaves behind nine grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren to cherish his memory. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, Reiffton is entrusted with the arrangements. Fond memories and online condolences may be shared at www.AumansInc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Auman's Inc
390 West Neversink Road
Reading, PA 19606
6103700200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved