Kermit Russell Ebling, 89, passed away this Sunday at StoneRidge Towne Centre in Myerstown, Pa. Kermit was born on December 11, 1930 in Hamburg, Pa. His parents were Morris Reber Ebling and Sadie Marie (Artz) Ebling, owners of the Hamburg Hotel. Kermit’s fondest childhood memories were centered around the hotel’s activity. As a boy, he loved to watch the railroaders at work and to participate in the daily rhythms of Hamburg’s tight-knit community. In his school days, he was described by his peers as well-mannered and shy— but his family today also remembers him for his grit, his generous soul, and his unwavering love for his family. Kermit was drafted by the United States Marines during the Korean War when he was 22 years old. He was wounded in combat 14 months later and was awarded several medals, including the Bronze Star Medal with Valor. Kermit’s loyal nature led to many more acts of service throughout his life, especially for his family. He loved to assist with outdoor projects and to plant vegetables in the garden. With equal dedication throughout his life, he also cultivated his love of MOPAR. He was known for playfully scolding grandchildren who didn’t buy Chryslers (or at least American-made cars). Kermit’s comedic timing and animated sense of humor brought much joy to those around him. If there were children nearby, his physical comedy and Donald Duck impressions were sure to follow. Kermit worked for Wyeth Pharmaceuticals (now Pfizer) for 30 years. He loved his work and spoke of it often. His guilty pleasures were coffee, Hershey’s chocolate bars, and Pennsylvania Dutch cooking. He is survived by his daughter-by-proxy, Ursula Ebling, along with 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by children Glenn, Joel and Leslie Ebling. Kermit will be laid to rest at Strausstown Union Cemetery at Zion Blue Mountain UCC in Bernville, Pa. He will be buried alongside his mother Sadie, whom he cherished above all.



