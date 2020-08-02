Kermit Hepner

Kermit L. Hepner, 86,formerly of Fleetwood, passed away Saturday, August 1st, at Berks Heim. Kermit was born in Alsace Twp. on October 10, 1933, a son of the late Katie and George Hepner. He was the widower of Catherine D. (Kaucher) Hepner. She passed away September 2, 1999. He worked in the curing room at Firestone in Pottstown. Kermit is survived by a daughter, Susan E. Boyer, of Bethel, five sons Dennis W. Hepner, of Alsace Twp.; Steven D. Hepner, of Teresa,NY; William K. Hepner, of Tuckerton; Kevin L. Hepner, of Roxbury,MA.; George J. Hepner, of Ruscombmanor Twp. Kermit is also survived by a sister, Rayedell Stitzer. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Kermit was predeceased by a son, Barry J.Hepner. Funeral Service will be held 1:00 PM on Wednesday, August 5th at Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. 1 501 N. 11th St., Reading. Friends may call Wednesday 12:00-1:00 PM Interment in Pleasant View Cemetery. Family and friends may sign online register at www,sandersfuneral.com.



