Kermit K. Krick, Sr., 87 of Douglassville, Douglass Twp., PA passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, in the comfort of his home. Born in Wernersville, PA, he was the son of the late Robert Krick, Sr. and Hermie E. (Correll) Forry. He was the widower of Shirley Ann (Fessler) Krick. Kermit was employed as a Station Supervisor for the former Texas Eastern Pipeline, now Embridge. He was a member and ex-treasurer of the Amity Fire Co. and a former board member of the Amity A.C. and a member of St. Paul’s U.C.C. Amityville. He was also a 32nd degree mason with the Scottish Rite Cathedral in West Reading, PA and a US Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. Kermit enjoyed golfing, bowling, woodworking, and spending time with family and his grandkids. Surviving Kermit are: 2 sons: Keith K. Krick, husband of Dorothy of Exeter Twp., PA and Kermit K. Krick, Jr., husband of Lynn of Shillington, PA; 1 daughter: Teri L. Yarmush, wife of Robert J. of Birdsboro, PA; and 1 brother: Norman Forry of Robesonia, PA. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Kermit is predeceased by a brother: Curtis Forry. The family will receive friends from 9:30AM to 10:45AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. 144 N. Spruce St. Birdsboro, PA 19508. A funeral service will follow the viewing at the funeral home on Saturday. Interment will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park in Reiffton, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the Berks Encore- Birdsboro, 201 E. Main St. Birdsboro, PA 19508. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020