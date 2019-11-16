|
Kermit Lowell Gottshall, 95, formerly of Boyertown, went home to Glory on November 14, 2019, after passing in his daughter’s Earl Township residence. He was the widower of Evelyn Lorraine (Swenk) Gottshall. Born October 3, 1924, in his Boyertown residence, he was a son of the late Pearce B. and Katie A. (Reitenauer) Gottshall. Kermit was a graduate of Boyertown High School. He was employed for over 40 years with the Boyertown Auto Body Works, retiring in 1986. After retiring, he worked part-time as a guard with Dana Corporation, Reading, from 1988-2004. Kermit was a WWII veteran, serving overseas as a United States Merchant Marine. He was a life member of the Friendship Hook and Ladder Fire Company, Boyertown. Kermit loved gardening, traveling and woodworking. He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan. Kermit is survived by two daughters, Karen L., wife of James L. Thomas, of Montgomery County, and Teresa E., wife of Norman L. Yoder Jr., of Earl Township. He was a grandfather to four grandchildren: Jaime L. Thomas, Nathan D., husband of Tina L. Thomas, Matthew R., husband of Michele Yoder, and Heidi R. Thomas, fiancée of Andrew Bealer. Other survivors include six great-grandchildren: Raine E. Thomas, Joseph R. Hunsicker, Emersyn G. Thomas, Elleana K. Thomas, Chloe A. Yoder and Flynn A. Yoder. Kermit was predeceased by his three younger brothers: Franklin, Clair and Lewis Gottshall. Services and burial will be private in Hill Church Cemetery, Pike Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice, 140 Nutt Road, Phoenixville, PA 19460. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Oley, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019