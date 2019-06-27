Kermit G. Stehly Jr., 72, of Mertztown, died peacefully Monday, June 24, 2019,

surrounded by family, in the In-Patient

Hospice Unit of Lehigh Valley Hospital,

Salisbury Township.

He was the husband of Janet G. (Leiby) Stehly. They were married March 27, 1993.

Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Kermit G. Sr., and Isabelle A. M. (Miller) Stehly.

Kermit honorably and faithfully served his country as a member of the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.

Kermit was a graduate of Liberty High School,

Bethlehem, class of 1965, and a graduate of Penn State

University, with an associates degree, electrical

engineering.

Kermit was employed as a regional maintenance

engineer, for over 30 years, at Packaging Corporation of America, Trexlertown.

Kermit enjoyed gardening, keeping an impeccably

mowed lawn, spending time with family at their cabin in Promised Land State Park, Pike County, and deep sea

fishing.

In addition to his wife of 26 years, Janet, Kermit is

survived by a daughter, Rebecca A., wife of Dennis C.

Hilbert Jr., Mertztown. Other survivors include a

granddaughter, Deanna R. (Hilbert), wife of Adam M. Gilmer, Temple. There is also a brother, Edward C.,

husband of Kathleen (Giles) Stehly, Bethlehem; nephew, Glenn Stehly, Bethlehem; and a niece, Katie (Stehly) Royer, Bethlehem.

There will be a viewing held on Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 p.m., at Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., 25 East Weis Street, Topton. Formal services and burial will

be private at the convenience of the family.

The family requests contributions be made in Kermit's memory to Promised Land State Park, 100 Lower Lake Road, Greentown, PA 18426.

Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Topton, is in charge of

arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.



