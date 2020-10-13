1/2
Kermit Stern
Kermit S. Stern, 84, of Reading, passed away Sunday, October 11th, at his residence. Kermit was born in Reading on March 29, 1936, a son of the late Edna (Spencer) and William Stern and was the widower of Emma M. (Bowers) Stern. He was a graduate of Reading High School and attended Reading Area Community College then served in the U.S. Air Force as a T/Sgt. He worked as Program Director at Olivet Boys and Girls Club, Reading for 20 years. Kermit is survived by his two daughters, Robin M. Leon, of Reading; Nona L. Stern, of Reading; three sons, Van K. Stern, of Reading; Eric J. Stern, of Reading; Joseph A. Stern, of Colorado and sister, Gloria Marr, of Reading. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, October 15th from 9 to 11 AM at Feeney Funeral Home in the outside garden. Religious service will follow at 11 AM. Interment at Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
