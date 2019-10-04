|
Kermit Eugene “Gene” Stump Kermit Eugene “Gene” Stump, 91, of Bethel, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2019 at Stone Ridge Poplar Run. Born February 24, 1928 in Bethel PA the son of Michael Garfield Stump and Mary Ebling Stump. He graduated from HeginsTownship High School in Hegins PA. On April 8, 1950 he married Betty Jane Snyder in Bethel PA. He served in the US Army 1952-1953. He began his career as the first insurance agent in the Bethel area. He built a successful business selling Nationwide Insurance for 38 years. He also served as the Administrator for Bethel Township, Berks Count for 27 years. He was a member of the Little Swatara Church of the Brethren. On July 15, 1995 he married Mary Mindy Gogets of Meckville, PA and remained married to her until her death in December 2017. During his lifetime his favorite past times were spent flying as a private pilot, hunting and hiking in the great outdoors and enjoyment of music. He also played tuba in the Lebanon Community Band. He is survived by his daughter, Janet E. Nilsen and her husband, Richard Nilsen, of Arvada, Colorado and a son, Dale M. Stump of Bethel PA, four grandchildren, Kirsten Johnson, wife of Seth Johnson, Sage Stump, husband of Kayci Stump, Regina Stump, Victoria Stump, and three great grandchildren, Heidi Johnson, Zoe Johnson and Finn Johnson; and a sister, Mary Tobash. Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, Oct. 18th at Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, 31 Rehrersburg Rd., Bethel. A visitation will be held from 1-2:00 PM, Friday, at the church. Burial will be in Merkey’s Cemetery. Hill Funeral Home, Rehrersburg, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019