Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Little Swatara Church of the Brethren
31 Rehrersburg Rd
Bethel., PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Little Swatara Church of the Brethren
31 Rehrersburg Rd
Bethel, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kermit Stump
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kermit Stump

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kermit Stump Obituary
Kermit Eugene “Gene” Stump Kermit Eugene “Gene” Stump, 91, of Bethel, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Stone Ridge Poplar Run. Born February 24, 1928, in Bethel, Pa., the son of Michael Garfield Stump and Mary Ebling Stump. He graduated from Hegins Township High School in Hegins, Pa. On April 8, 1950, he married Betty Jane Snyder in Bethel, Pa. He served in the U.S. Army 1952-1953. He began his career as the first insurance agent in the Bethel area. He built a successful business selling Nationwide Insurance for 38 years. He also served as the Administrator for Bethel Township, Berks Count for 27 years. He was a member of the Little Swatara Church of the Brethren. On July 15, 1995, he married Mary Mindy Gogets of Meckville, Pa. and remained married to her until her death in December 2017. During his lifetime his favorite past times were spent flying as a private pilot, hunting and hiking in the great outdoors and enjoyment of music. He also played tuba in the Lebanon Community Band. He is survived by his daughter, Janet E. Nilsen and her husband, Richard Nilsen, of Arvada, Colo.; and a son, Dale M. Stump, of Bethel Pa.; four grandchildren: Kirsten Johnson, wife of Seth Johnson; Sage Stump, husband of Kayci Stump; Regina Stump; and Victoria Stump; and three great-grandchildren: Heidi Johnson, Zoe Johnson and Finn Johnson; and a sister, Mary Tobash. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, at Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, 31 Rehrersburg Rd., Bethel. A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m., Friday, at the church. Burial will be in Merkey’s Cemetery. Hill Funeral Home, Rehrersburg, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kermit's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now