Kermit W. Knerr, 93, of Fleetwood, passed on Wednesday February 19, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The husband of Mary Lou (Heimbach) Knerr, they celebrated 69 years of marriage on October 8th. He was born in Allentown on July 23, 1926 to the late Clarence Knerr and Edith (Kincaid) Knerr. At the age of 18 he joined the U. S. Navy serving from 1944 to 1946. After the service he went to barber school. He opened his shop in Fleetwood in 1953 and closed after 61 years in 2016. Kermit was an active member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Fleetwood. He was a past deacon and served on the Consistory. From his youth he was a member of the Boy Scouts, this led him to be an assistant scoutmaster in Fleetwood. Later he was the leader of the Explorer Troop of Fleetwood, and was very active in the Order of the Arrow. Kermit was past member of the Breakfast Brothers and a current member of the Horace M. Kieffer American Legion Post 625, in Fleetwood. Kermit was an avid photographer, receiving awards from Berks Camera Club and area fairs. Kermit is survived by his wife Mary Lou, and two children Kenneth L. Knerr husband of Sharon (Hertzog) Knerr of Fleetwood and Kristen L. (Knerr) wife of Scott Levine of Fogelsville. He has four grandchildren Eliot Levine and wife Susan of Portland, OR, Taylor Levine and wife Emily of New York, Patrick Knerr and wife Meghan of North Carolina and Erin Knerr of Massachusetts. Also there are two great grandchildren Oliver Levine and Eva Levine. A memorial service will be held on Sunday February 23,, 2020 at 5:00 PM in St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 5 West Arch Street, Fleetwood. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Kermit’s memory to the memorial fund of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Fleetwood, PA 19522 Online condolences can be made at www.maestumpfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020