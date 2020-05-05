Kermit W. Snyder
Kermit W. Snyder Kermit W. Snyder, 87, of Fleetwood, died May 3, 2020 at Lutheran Home at Topton. He was the husband of Mary J. (Mann) Snyder. He was a son of the late Eugene F. Snyder, Sr. and Marguerite E. (Steininger) Snyder. Surviving are his 3 children: Deborah A. Arner of Oley Township; Kermit W. Snyder, Jr. of Ft. Worth, TX; and Stuart M. Snyder of Oley Township; 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; and two brothers, Kenneth and Stuart. Services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. 423 Main Street, Oley. Viewings will be held Thursday evening from 6-8 and Friday morning from 10-11. Burial will be at Berks County Memorial Gardens, Maidencreek Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to benefit the Oley Valley High School Soccer Program. Please make checks payable to: OVABC - Boys Soccer and mail checks to 17 Jefferson Street, Oley, PA 19547. To read the full obituary and to post online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Viewing
6:00 - 8:00 PM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
MAY
8
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
MAY
8
Service
11:00 AM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
Burial
Berks County Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
423 Main Street
Oley, PA 19547
610-987-6231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
