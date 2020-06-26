Kerry C. Delong Kerry C. DeLong, 79, of Hamburg, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was the loving husband of Patricia L. (Broscius) DeLong, whom he married on September 14, 1996. He was predeceased by his first wife, Patricia A. (Wagner) DeLong. Born in Reading, PA, Kerry was a son of the late Charles and Viola V. (Stufflet) DeLong. He had been a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Kutztown, but most recently, attended First Reformed United Church of Christ, Hamburg. He was a 1958 graduate of Kutztown Area High School of which he was the class president. He then attended Pennsylvania Military College and graduated from Penn State University and The University of Baltimore with degrees in Engineering and Business. Upon graduation from Penn State, Kerry went to work as a Junior Engineer for the Pennsylvania Railroad and spent the next 30+ years in various railroad management positions for the Penn Central, Conrail and Amtrak Corporations. In addition to his wife Patricia, Kerry is survived by his two sons, Christopher T. DeLong, Mohnton, PA, and Nathan Andrew DeLong, Virginia: and a brother, Michael J. DeLong, Utah. A graveside service to celebrate Kerry’s life and burial will be take place on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Berks County Memorial Gardens, 201 Evansville Road, Fleetwood, PA, with Pastor Fred Diehl officiating. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, PA is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.