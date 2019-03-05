Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kerry DeLong.

Kerry S. DeLong, 55, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, in his Mohrsville residence.

Born in West Reading, he was the son of Ernest R. Delong, Exeter Twp., and Barbara M. (Schappell) Brown, Bern Twp.

Kerry was a 1981 graduate of Schuylkill Valley High School. He was employed at Centerport Milk Hauling. Kerry was a member of Pennsylvania National Guard. He volunteered as a firefighter at Shoemakersville Fire Company for 37 years. Kerry was the former chief from 1991 to 1992 and the deputy chief from 2007 to 2015.

In addition to his parents, Kerry is survived by three

children: Brock DeLong, Leesport; Samantha Bauscher, Leesport; and Rachel DeLong, Huntsville, Ala. A sister, Karen M., wife of Scott Ulrich, Bern Twp.; two grandsons, Liam and Fynn DeLong; and his stepmother, Gloria J. DeLong, also survive him.

As per Kerry's request, there will be no funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to

Shoemakersville Fire Company, Truck Crew, 300 Church Ave., Shoemakersville, PA 19555. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.



