Kerry Lee James, 65, of Cross Keys

Village, passed peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle, Hanover.

Born October 17, 1953, in Reading, Pa., he was the son of June Irene (Miller) James, of Hanover, Pa., and the late Dewey W. James Jr.

Kerry was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Hanover. He was employed for 14 years in the maintenance department of McClarin Plastic, Hanover. Kerry was a

volunteer for a number of years at Hanover Hospital and participated in the Epilepsy Foundation. In his younger days he enjoyed bowling in the Hanover Bowling League.

In addition to his mother June, Kerry is survived by his children, Jennifer Leppo and her husband, Ned, of Spring Grove, Pa.; and Jerome James and his wife, Lauren, of York Springs, Pa.; four grandchildren: Jackson James, Adelyn Leppo, Issac Leppo and Stella James; and three siblings: Cherry Cleary, of Hanover; Dewey W. James III, of York; and Peach Staley, of Gettysburg.

A service to celebrate the life of Kerry Lee James will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA 17331 with Pastor Faye Snyder officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Tuesday, from 10:00 a.m., until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Paul's Dubs Cemetery, Hanover.

For those desiring, contributions in memory of Kerry James may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, c/o Kirby Health Center, 71 N. Franklin St., Wilkes Barre, PA 18701.

To share memories of Kerry L. James, and to view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.



