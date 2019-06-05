Kerry David Swope, 66, Kokomo, passed away at 12:03 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at his residence.

He was born November 5, 1952, in Reading, Pa., to Robert Douglas and Ethel (Shollenberger) Swope. On November 25, 2005, he married Loraine K. (Cherry) Swope in

Boynton Beach, Fla., and she survives.

Kerry was a construction supervisor for various companies in Pennsylvania and Florida. Since moving to Indiana 9 years ago he found the Izaak Walton League, where he

volunteered to manage the trap range every Thursday and Friday night. Kerry enjoyed shooting trap and all the friends he made doing so. He loved spending time with his rescue dog of 10 years, Sara.

In addition to his wife, Loraine, he is survived by a

stepson, Robert Lancette, of Florida; stepson, Chris Lancette and partner, Elesia Ricke, both of Perrysburg, Ohio; brother, Robert and wife, Kathy Swope, of Pennsylvania; brother, Brian Swope, of Pennsylvania; someone he

considered like a stepfather, John Paris, of Pennsylvania; goddaughter, Sarah Caden of Charleston, S. C.; sister in-law, Wanda and husband, Wayne "Butch" Abney, of Kokomo; brother in-law, Dewaine and wife, Roseanne Cherry, of

Arcadia; and various nieces, nephews and their children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a nephew, Adam Swope.

A Celebration of Life for Kerry will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Izaak Walton League, 2629 S. 200 E., Kokomo.

Contributions may be made in Kerry's memory to the Izaak Walton High School Fund. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory assisted the family with cremation. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.



