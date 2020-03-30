|
Kerry Melvin Woodworth, 80, of West Lawn, husband of the late Sharon Maria (Steger) Woodworth, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020 with his family by his side. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Harry M. and Winifred (VonNeida) Woodworth and brother of the late Sharon (Woodworth)Fizz. Kerry was a veteran of the United States Army, being honorably discharged in 1963, after which he went on to receive his apprenticeship at Polytech. He later earned his BA in Education from Temple University and immediately started in the field that he was most gifted in and most loved – teaching. Kerry was a teacher of mechanical drafting at Reading Muhlenberg Vo-Tech until his retirement, but continued his teaching and mentoring for an additional 23+ years as a Technical Skills Training Specialist at Carpenter Technology Corp., from which he retired in 2007. His greatest passion was bowling, where he had many accomplishments in the 50 years that he dedicated to the sport. He was the Reading High School bowling coach for 14 years, winning the boys’ county title during this period. After his retirement from Carpenter, he returned to his coaching ways to become the Conrad Weiser bowling head coach, of both the boys’ and girls’ teams. While at Conrad Weiser, he led the boys and girls to county championships and the boys to a state title in 2013. Kerry was an avid member of the Reading bowling community, where his numerous personal competition achievements and his coaching and mentoring earned him his induction into the Reading Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 1994. Kerry is survived by three sons: Randy M., husband of Lauren, Matthews, N.C.; Todd A., husband of Denise, Mohnton; and Kerry Michael, West Lawn; and six grandchildren: Trevor, Dylan, Zachary, Austin, Carson and Maya. Due to the current pandemic situation, the burial services will be private. Interment is Forest Hills Memorial Park, Mt. Penn. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th St., Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020