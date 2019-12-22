|
Kerry L. Youndt, 74, of Stevens, passed away Sat., Dec. 21, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in West Reading, he was the son of the late Kenneth M. and Ethyl M. (Zillhardt) Youndt and the loving husband of 27 years to Roxanne (Warren) Youndt. Kerry was a graduate of Cocalico High School, class of 1963, and earned his bachelor’s degree at Rider University, N.J., studying insurance, and pitched for the Rider Broncs’ baseball team. He was a member of Peace UCC in Denver, worked at Aetna Insurance for 27 years and retired from ICF Insurance, Harrisburg, after 25 years. Kerry was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and trap shooting. He was a member of the Adamstown and Mohnton Rod & Gun Clubs and the Cocalico Sportsman. He was proud of his membership and contributions to Ducks Unlimited and the NRA. Kerry loved his family; he had a special relationship with his two granddaughters. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. In addition to his wife, Kerry is survived by two daughters, Andrea D. Youndt, partner of Maryanne Booth, of Kenneth Square; and Kimberly S. Evans, of Adamstown; two granddaughters, Oliva H. Evans and Sidney J. Evans; his twin brother, Kenneth Youndt; a sister, Sheryl Hossler; and his beloved red lab, Sully. A memorial service for Kerry will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to Peace UCC Church, 37 E Swartzville Rd, Denver, PA 17517. Arrangements by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre Inc., Reamstown, Pa. www.goodfuneral.com.
