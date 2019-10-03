|
Ketty Enriqueta (Morel) Schleicher Ketty Enriqueta (Morel) Schleicher (80) gracefully passed away Tuesday, October 1, with her children by her side in the Herrnhut of Moravian Manor, Lititz, Pa. She is survived by her two children, six grandchildren and spouse, Lawrence R. Schleicher. Ketty was born on April 26, 1939, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, to Antonia and Diego Morel. She immigrated to the United States in 1960 where she assimilated into life in New York City and later moved to Reading in 1970. In 1976, Ketty became a citizen of the United States. Despite losing her mother when she was only two years old, Ketty was an amazing and selfless mother to her son, Richard Djaraher (Liz) and her daughter, Boadicea Stefanyshyn Matik (Scott). There was nothing she loved more than spending time with her grandchildren: Rachel, Peyton, Talia, Cooper, Carter, Evan; and step-grandson, Travis. While at Moravian Manor, she was also blessed with an extended family of fellow residents and amazing caregivers, for whom all she adored. She is also survived by many sisters and cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as a plethora of friends, coworkers and neighbors. Ketty had a passion for God, travel, dancing, cooking, celebrating holidays, and most of all, showing love to ALL, even the unloveable. Ketty worked and retired from the Reading Hospital after serving over 25 years in the physician housekeeping department and as a translator in the Emergency and Delivery Rooms, assisting Spanish-speaking patients through trying times. She was often found in the nursery of Victory Baptist Church tending to young ones while their parents attended the church service. Ketty bravely fought cancer twice in her life and was a Breast Cancer Survivor. In recent years, she was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson’s disease. A celebration of Ketty’s life will be held on Monday, October 7 with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. and a service commencing at 12 p.m. in the Kuhn Funeral Home, 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading PA 19611. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ketty’s honor to the TEAM FOX for Parkinson’s Research Fund created by her grandson, Cooper Matik. https://fundraise.michaeljfox.org/tf-2019/CoopsGoal.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019