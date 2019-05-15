Kevin R. Geist, 47, of Fleetwood, passed away on May 13th in Hazleton, Pa. He was the husband of Jody D. (Spayd) Geist.

Born in Allentown, he was the son of Patricia Geist, of Huffs Church, and the late Phil Geist. Kevin worked at East Penn Manufacturing for over 12 years in various positions. He was a member of Frieden's UCC of Oley.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his two sons, Jacob T. Geist, at home, Nathan P. Geist, at home; daughter, Delaney H. Geist, at home; stepmother, Susan Geist-Bailey, Westfield, Pa.; brothers: Zachary Geist, Westfield, Pa.; Bryan Geist, Lyons, Pa.; Caleb Geist, Lawrenceville, Pa.; sister, Anna Geist, Maxatawny Twp., Pa.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m., in Frieden's UCC, 337 Main St., Oley. Rev. Tyson L. Frey

officiating. Relatives and friends will be received from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., in church. Interment will be private. MARK J. HUMMEL Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Twp., Reading, has charge of arrangements. www.markjhummelfunerahome.com; 610-370-1300.



