Kevin Geist

Guest Book
  • "Saddened and stunned by Kevin's death. We'll miss him!"
    - Mary Madara
  • "We have fond memories of the time Kevin came to the house..."
  • "Sorry for the loss of Kevin. Our love and prayers are with..."
    - Sandy Martin
  • "My thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time!..."
    - Elizabeth Geist
  • "I know we've all grown apart and didn't do a great job of..."
    - Dave Master
Service Information
MARK J. HUMMEL FUNERAL HOME
824 Carsonia Ave
Reading, PA
19606
(610)-370-1300
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Frieden's UCC
337 Main St.
Oley, PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


Kevin R. Geist, 47, of Fleetwood, passed away on May 13th in Hazleton, Pa. He was the husband of Jody D. (Spayd) Geist.

Born in Allentown, he was the son of Patricia Geist, of Huffs Church, and the late Phil Geist. Kevin worked at East Penn Manufacturing for over 12 years in various positions. He was a member of Frieden's UCC of Oley.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his two sons, Jacob T. Geist, at home, Nathan P. Geist, at home; daughter, Delaney H. Geist, at home; stepmother, Susan Geist-Bailey, Westfield, Pa.; brothers: Zachary Geist, Westfield, Pa.; Bryan Geist, Lyons, Pa.; Caleb Geist, Lawrenceville, Pa.; sister, Anna Geist, Maxatawny Twp., Pa.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m., in Frieden's UCC, 337 Main St., Oley. Rev. Tyson L. Frey

officiating. Relatives and friends will be received from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., in church. Interment will be private. MARK J. HUMMEL Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Twp., Reading, has charge of arrangements. www.markjhummelfunerahome.com; 610-370-1300.

Published in Reading Eagle on May 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.