Kevin T. Hanley, 64, of Reading, passed away Tuesday, March 12th, 2019, at Reading

Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading.

Kevin was born in Reading on August 15, 1954, a son of the late Ruth (Kantner) and Robert Hanley.

He was a 1972 graduate of Muhlenberg High School and worked as a waiter at various restaurants in the area.

Kevin is survived by his loving sister, Dolly, wife of John Kahn Jr., of Laureldale; and nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother, Jerald Hanley.

Friends are invited to gather Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Feeney Funeral Home. Memorial Service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment is private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Feeney Funeral Home to help assist with funeral

expenses.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.



