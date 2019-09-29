|
Kevin J. Imbody, 57, of South Heidelberg Township, passed away suddenly in the
early hours of Thursday, September 26, 2019, while on a fishing trip in North
Carolina.
Born in Allentown, Kevin was the son of Patricia (Cronrath) Lindenmuth and the late Bruce H. Imbody. Kevin leaves behind his wife of 24 loving years, Loretta T. (Hill). Kevin was a graduate of Wilson High School, class of 1980. He attended Penn State University. Kevin had been employed for 10 years, at the Caron
Foundation, as director of plant operations.
Kevin got his dream car, a 2016 Stingray Corvette, last year. His love for that Corvette is second only to his love of family. Kevin's family was everything to him. He was
especially proud of his son, Ian J. Imbody, a freshman at Penn State University. An off-shore fisherman, Kevin
received a citation from North Carolina for his record white marlin, as well as a citation for a black fin tuna on this trip. When not fishing Kevin enjoyed the great
outdoors, cooking, grilling, playing poker and hosting
family parties. He had a passion for all types of music
especially classic and Southern rock. Kevin was a husband, a father and beyond everything else a truly amazing man. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him.
In addition to his wife and mother, Kevin is survived by his son, Ian J. Imbody; and his four siblings: Kimberly J., wife of Bruce Schroeder, of Kutztown, Keith J., husband of Dorothy (McGlinn) Imbody, of Mohnton, Karen J., wife of Walter Redel, of Ocoee, Fla., and Kris J., husband of
Elizabeth (Cobb) Imbody, of Walhalla, S.C. Kevin is also survived by his lifelong friend, Craig Gerhart.
Kevin was preceded in death by his best four-legged friend, Rexy. Izzy, his other family dog, will miss him, too.
Loretta asks that any who feel moved to make
contributions in Kevin's memory do so, either to the
, 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd,. # 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103, or to an organization of your choice.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in the Edward J. Kuhn
Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading. Friends are invited to gather from 4:00 p.m. until time of service in the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at
www.kuhnfuneralhome.com.