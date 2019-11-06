Home

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Kevin Juarez Gonzalez Obituary
Kevin Juarez Gonzalez, 15, passed away November 2, 2019, at the Penn State Health-Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Born in Reading, he was the beloved son of Nancy Gonzalez Munoz, Reading. He was a student of the Reading School District. Kevin was an avid WWE wrestling lover, and enjoyed listening to music and dancing. He had a mischievous but contagious smile that would light up a room. He was a true warrior, who faced any and all obstacle thrown in his path. His strong and kind spirit touch all who he encountered. He is survived by his mother, Nancy, grandparents, aunts, uncles and numourous cousins. He will also be missed by the of his Reading School District Family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 322 S. 5th St., Reading, PA 19602, with burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, November 8, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. in the church. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
