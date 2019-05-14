Kevin P. McDonough, 65, of Temple, passed away Friday afternoon in Lehigh

Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.

Kevin was married for forty loving years to Nilda C. (Padilla) McDonough.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late William and Arlene McDonough.

Kevin graduated from Holy Name High School and then served in the U.S. Coast Guard. Kevin was employed by the former Agere Systems for twenty-five years where he did test set construction. Kevin was then employed in the maintenance department at Kutztown University, retiring in 2018. Traveling to the beach and going deep sea fishing were a few of Kevin's interests. Kevin loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Additional survivors include two daughters, Jennifer J., (McDonough) Serrano, wife of Confesor Serrano, of Hyde Park, and Stephanie A. (McDonough) Teloniatis, wife of Michael Teloniatis, of Breinigsville. There are six

grandchildren: Angela McDonough, Elizabeth and Eva Rose Vazquez, Noemi Serrano, and Alexander and Christos Teloniatis. There are four siblings: Sister Mary Arlene McDonough, Eileen McDonough, and twin sisters, Jane Witman and Martha Morrisey.

Kevin is predeceased by a sister, Nancy Hoffman.

A viewing will be held on Friday, May 17th from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., in the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., 4914 Kutztown Rd., Temple, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, 701 Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601. On line condolences may be made at

www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.



