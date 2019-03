Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Sicher.

Kevin Kraig Sicher, Feb 24, 1965-Mar 6, 2019.

Kevin was predeceased by his father, Jacques Sicher.

Surviving are his mother, Carole Christman Koch; and sisters: Kim Reichard, Tina Hausman and Mande

Fenstermacher.

Kevin served 3 years in the U.S. Army; Merchant Marines 8 years; and worked as an HVAC service technician.

Final arrangements at the convenience of the family.

