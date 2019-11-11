|
|
Kevin B. Teater, 60, of Exeter, passed away after a year-long battle with cancer, on Monday, November 11, 2019, in his home. Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late Marvin Bain and Eileen (Williams) Teater, of Exeter. Kevin graduated from Exeter High School and received his associates degree from RACC. He lastly worked for Custom Processing Services Inc. and formerly was a document manager for Equipment Data Associates, located in N.J. In addition to his mother, Kevin is survived by his sister, Kayleen Stunz, wife of Scott; and four nieces: Stephanie, Kala, Rebecca and Makenna. He is also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with services beginning at 11:00 a.m., in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment will be at Alsace Cemetery, Reading. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 3893 Adler Pl. Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. A special thanks to Kevin’s neighbors and to Guy and the Bayada Hospice team for their love and care. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019