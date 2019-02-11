Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Weller.

Kevin R. Weller, 59, of Pottstown, passed away in his residence on Thursday, February 7, 2018.

Born in West Reading, he was a son of the late Russell Weller Jr. and Dolores A. (Geissler) Weller, of Oley.

He was self-employed as a painter for over 25 years. His love of bicycling led him to log many miles on Pennsylvania roads, and the ride of his life was bicycling to the Florida Keys.

Kevin is survived by his mother; sister, Sharon L. Weller, of Oley; brothers, Barth N. Weller and his companion, Mary Claypoole, of Stony Run; Gary L. Sr., husband of Joni Weller, of Gilbertsville; niece, Iris E. Weller; and nephew, Gary L. Weller Jr. Also survived by his uncle, Larryie E. Geissler; aunt, Sandra Weller and family, of Bechtelsville; and uncle, Dennis Weller and family, of Boyertown.

He was predeceased by an uncle, Edwin C. Geissler.

Graveside services will be held at Lobachsville Cemetery, Oley, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.

Arrangements by the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home Inc., 111 N. Reading Ave. Boyertown, PA 19512.

Contributions may be made in Kevin's name to the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at

www.lwottfuneralhome.com.



