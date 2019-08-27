Home

Theo C. Auman, Inc.
247 Penn Street
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 374-4505
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Theo C. Auman, Inc.
247 Penn Street
Reading, PA 19601
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Theo C. Auman, Inc.
247 Penn Street
Reading, PA 19601
Khan Nock


1974 - 2019
Khan Nock Obituary

Khan Jamal Nock Sr., passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, in Reading Hospital,

surrounded with his family and friends by his side.

Khan was born in Camden, N.J., on May 10, 1974, a son of Darlene Nock, of Reading, and the late Charlie J Williams.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Lowry; his children: Nahjai Brown, of Minnesota; Asheema J. Nock, of Reading; Kahsheerah S. Nock, of Reading; Khan J. Nock Jr., of

Reading; Khavon D. Nock, of Reading; and Jalaina K. Nock, of Reading; his siblings: John Nock, of Camden, N.J.; Tameka Nock, of Temple; Aisha Nock, of Wernersville;

Jessica Moyer, of Wyomissing; Joshua Williams, of

Reading; and five siblings in Ga.; his stepmother, Robin Williams; his mother-in-law, Margarita Negron; and a host of family and close friends.

Services will be Friday, August 30, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., in Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading.

Burial to follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Viewing will be Friday 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. www.theocauman.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 27, 2019
