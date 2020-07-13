Kim D. (Kauffman) Glynn Kim D. (Kauffman) Glynn, 60, of Bethel, passed away Sunday, July 12th in her residence surrounded by her loving family. Kim was married to Timothy P. Glynn. Kim and Timothy would have celebrated forty-one years of marriage in November. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Pearl (Keeney) Kauffman. She was a 1977 graduate of Tulpehocken High School. Kim was an owner of Kauffman Chicken BBQ in Bethel and worked as a cook for over 40 years. She was also a life-long member of the Conrad Weiser Eastern Star. Family was everything to Kim. She loved spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. In addition to her husband and her mother, surviving are two loving children, Kyle T. Glynn, husband of Sierra of Rehrersburg and Jennifer M. Dobson, wife of Kevin Dobson of Fredricksburg, Pa.; Five grandchildren, Olivia Shutter, Ella Shutter, Addison Glynn, Shay Dobson and Evan Dobson and two brothers, David S. Kauffman husband of Kelly of Bethel and Chris S. Kauffman husband of Sherry of Bethel. A celebration of Kim’s life will be held on Sunday, July 19th from 12:30 – 3:30 for friends and family at the Kauffman’s Restaurant Pavilion, 33 Gravel Pit Rd, Bethel, PA 19507. Memorial contributions in Kim’s name may be made to Trinity UCC, 27 Maria St, Rehrersburg, PA 19550 The Hill Funeral Home in Rehrersburg is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com/