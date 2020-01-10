|
Kim Denise (Biondo) Hartman joined her parents and brothers in eternal rest, on December 27, 2019, in Sinking Spring, Pa. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Hartman; her daughters, Amber Brown and Britany Hartman; and six wonderful grandchildren: Dominic, Conner, Sebastian, Logan, Delilah and Sophia. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ronald A. Sr. and Betty J. (Snyder) Biondo; and her brothers, Ronald A. Biondo Jr. and Leonard Biondo. Born on December 28, 1957, she grew up in Brecknock Township, graduating from Gov. Mifflin in 1975. Kim attended Albright College for accounting but left early for love. She eloped with Tom on the first day of spring in 1980 to Elkton Md., becoming forever his “brown-eyed girl.” They had two beautiful daughters, who she cared for selflessly. Kim loved her family and was adored by all who truly knew her. A homebody that enjoyed crafting and gardening, she helped her family bloom like the roses and lilacs she treasured. Kim was kind and generous with her time, pouring her heart into hearth and home. She spent years supporting her daughters’ activities and helping out in their classrooms, then in turn caring for her grandchildren. Kim/Mommy/Nana will be missed and loved for all time by her husband, daughters, grandchildren and many nieces and a nephew. In her honor, please plant blue flowers in your garden this spring or cuddle a child you love.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020