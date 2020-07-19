Kim Kegerise

Kim Randall Kegerise, 66, of Reinholds, passed away at home on July 16, 2020. Born March 31, 1954 in Ephrata PA to Evelyn G Kegerise and the late W Randall Kegerise He was an Active/Reserve member of the Unite States Army Band obtaining the rank of Staff Sergeant E6 for 30 years. He Retired 4/1/2014. He had a BA in Music from Lebanon Valley College and was proficient in Trumpet and French Horn. He was an active member of the Womelsdorf Masonic Lodge #307 and a past member of the Ephrata Lodge #665. He received the Meritorious Service Award (MSA) from the Reading Scottish Rite. He was currently in line to become a Sovereign Prince in that organization. He was also a member of the Lancaster Lodge of Perfection, Rajah Shrine Concert and German Bands, and Legion of Honor. He was a French Horn musician in the Ringgold Band. He is survived by his mother, Evelyn G Kegerise, sisters, Susan Hepfer (husband Charles), Heidi McDonough (husband John), brothers, Noel (wife Lori), Peter, and Jon (wife Jill), niece, Melissa Burky, Nephews, Corey Hepfer, Shawn Burky (wife Heather), Jon Randall, Benjamin Kegerise, Artis and Martin Kegerise, great-nephews, Bryce and Everett Burky A viewing will be held Thursday July 23, 2020 from 9 to 10 am, followed by a Masonic Service and then his funeral service at 10:30 am, at St. John’s UCC Church, 659 S 4th St., Denver PA, with Pastor Brad Haws officiating. Masks will be required. Graveside service will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kim’s memory may be made to Children’s Dyslexia Center of Lancaster, 213 W Chestnut St., Lancaster PA 17602 or the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children 3551 N Broad St., Philadelphia PA 19140. Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com
