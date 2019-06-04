Kim H. Lindenmuth, 60, of Leesport, passed away

Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was the husband of Miriam L. (White) Lindenmuth. They were married September 14, 1985, and celebrated 33 years of marriage.

Born in Danville, he was the son of Gayle L. (McCracken) Lindenmuth, Denver, and the late Henry W. Lindenmuth. He graduated from Wilson High School in 1976. Kim was a member of Bethany E.C. Church, Leesport. He worked for Clover Farms on the docks for 25 years, retiring in 2014.

Kim always enjoyed Reading Royals hockey, baseball,

especially the Reading Phillies and the Boston Red Sox, and football. Kim played football in high school for Wilson.

Additionally, Kim enjoyed singing and gardening, and often times did word search. He loved his son, Izaya, and his wife, Miriam.

He is survived by a son, Izaya D. Lindenmuth, at home; a brother, Kelly G. Lindenmuth, husband of Lisa, Hershey; a sister, Kris G. (Lindemnuth) Miller, wife of Steven, Denver; and Sarina L. White.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from Bethany E.C. Church, 308 Main Street, Leesport, PA 19533. Burial will follow in Berks County

Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Bethany E.C. Church at the above address. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport, is in charge of

arrangements. For online condolences, please visit

www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com .



