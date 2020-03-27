|
Kim H. Lorah, 65, of Exeter Township, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Tower Health – Reading Hospital. He and his wife Donna (Wagaman) Lorah would have celebrated their forty-fifth anniversary in August. Born in Oley, he was a son of the late Harold and Delores (Simon) Lorah. He was employed as a maintenance mechanic at Arkema, Birdsboro, for 43 years until retiring in 2016. He was a member of Teamsters Local 429 where he served as a former Vice President and Shop Steward. He was a 1972 graduate of Oley Valley High School. He was a coach for the Exeter Junior High School boys’ soccer team for 10 years and also coached the girls’ club soccer program of Exeter Township for 12 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Kristine M. Lorah, fiance of Stephen Carr, of Upper Chichester. Also surviving is his brother, Steve Lorah, and wife, Donna, of Oley; and his sisters: Lynnel Lorah and Jolene Lorah, both of Oley; and Denise Hermany, of Fleetwood. He is also survived by five nieces and nephews and three grand-nephews and one grand-niece. Acknowledging current circumstances, a memorial service will be held at a future date. Updates and future scheduling can be found on the funeral home website at: www.aumansinc.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Exeter Township Junior High School Athletic Program, 151 E. 39th Street, Reading, PA 19606. Memo: “Athletics, Kim Lorah” To send a condolence online, please visit: www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020