Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
726 East High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-1510
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
726 East High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
Kimberly A. Pires Obituary
Kimberly A. Pires, 47, of Douglassville, PA passed away on Thursday December 26, 2019. Born in Pottstown, PA she was the daughter of Kathleen Daya and the late Edward Kelly And step-daughter to Tony Daya. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday Janaury 11, 2020 at 10 A.M. from Warker-Troutman Funeral home, 726 E. High St., Pottstown, PA In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
