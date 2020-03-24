|
|
Kimberly Marie Planer, 44, of Alburtis, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Kimberly, a daughter of Kenneth A. and the late Joan M. (Kerchner) Planer, was born in Reading. In addition to her father, she is survived by her daughter, Mya M. Reph, fiancé of Devon, at home; and a brother, Ronald A. Planer, husband of Michele, Hazelton. She was a social member of Seisholtzville Community Fire Company #1. She was a graduate of Brandywine Heights High School and also Berks Career Technical Center. She was last working as a hairstylist on Mon., Mar. 16th, at SmartStyle Hair, Allentown. Services are private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com t
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020