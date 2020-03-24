Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Planer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly Marie Planer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kimberly Marie Planer Obituary
Kimberly Marie Planer, 44, of Alburtis, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Kimberly, a daughter of Kenneth A. and the late Joan M. (Kerchner) Planer, was born in Reading. In addition to her father, she is survived by her daughter, Mya M. Reph, fiancé of Devon, at home; and a brother, Ronald A. Planer, husband of Michele, Hazelton. She was a social member of Seisholtzville Community Fire Company #1. She was a graduate of Brandywine Heights High School and also Berks Career Technical Center. She was last working as a hairstylist on Mon., Mar. 16th, at SmartStyle Hair, Allentown. Services are private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com t
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kimberly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -