Kimberly G. Morgan "Timzie," 62, died peacefully at her home in Anderson, S.C., on Tuesday, March 12, 2019,

surrounded by family and friends after an illness of a few months.

Timzie, the daughter of the late Emy Lou W. and George B. Gaul, was born May 28, 1956, in The Reading Hospital.

She attended the Wyomissing schools, graduated from Purnell School, Pottersville, N.J., and attended Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio.

Timzie worked in Washington, D.C., for Mutual of Omaha Insurance, and later in Fort Worth,Texas, for TGIFriday's.

She spent a great deal of her time volunteering at her children's schools during their formative years, and later concentrated her interest and efforts on the wildlife in her neighborhood, as well as her dog and cats as she was a great animal lover.

She is survived by son, Kasey G. Morgan, Okla.; daughter, Kyleigh E. Morgan, Colo.; sisters, Elizabeth B. Gaul,

Wyomissing, Pa., Emmy Lou G. Prescott, Fort Worth, Texas; stepmother, Diane L. Gaul, Wyomissing, Pa.; her longtime companion, Tony Schroeder, Anderson, S.C., without whom Timzie would not have lived as happily and comfortably as she did; and numerous cousins and friends.

At Timzie's request, there was no funeral.



