Klaus F. Koehn, 81, of Reading, passed away Tuesday, February 5th, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading.

Klaus was born in West Berlin, Germany, on March 31, 1937, a son of the late Martha and Carl Koehn.

He was the husband of Joyce (Trumbore) Koehn.

Klaus graduated from Reading High School; he worked as a machinist at Rockwell International, retiring in 1997.

In addition to his wife, Klaus is survived by a son, Kevin, husband of Crystal Koehn, of Hamburg; two daughters, Donna, wife of Eugene Ehrgood, of Reading, and Lisa, wife of Jeffrey Stevenson, of Shillington.

He is also survived by five grandchildren and two

great-grandchildren; nieces: Monica, Brenda, Tina, Kathy, Christine, Kelly; and nephews: Hans,Teddy and John.

Mr. Koehn was predeceased by a son, Carl Koehn, in 2017.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 9th at the Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading. The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , att: Office of

Development, 2900 North Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.

