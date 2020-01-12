Home

Kolena Remp Obituary
Kolena A. Remp, 66, of Brecknock Township, passed away Friday, January 10, at Reading Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading, with family members at her side. Kolena was born in Reading, Pa., on December 12, 1953, a daughter of the late Betty Jane (Trate) and John Koller. She was the wife of Thomas L. Remp, who survives her.. She worked in various textile mills and later for 18 years at R. M. Palmer Corporation. In addition to her husband, Thomas, Kolena is survived by a daughter, Heather A., wife of Chris Livinghouse, of Mohrsville; two sons, Travis A. Remp, husband of Jennifer, of Shillington; and Michael L. Remp, of Mohrsville. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren Services are private at the convenience of family. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc. 625 N 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
