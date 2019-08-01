Kristen Jo Oswald, 44, of Royersford, had her life tragically taken Sunday, July 28, 2019, as a result of an accident while

competing in an IRONMAN triathlon event near Dayton, Ohio.

She was the wife of Christopher P.

Oswald, recently celebrating five years of marriage.

Born in Allentown on March 28, 1975, she was the

daughter of Lillian (Schleicher) Master, wife of Walt, of Palm, and James H. Meitzler Sr., husband of Pamela, of Barto.

She was a 1993 graduate of Upper Perkiomen High School, where she participated in sports and music,

including saxophone, drum major and varsity softball. She obtained her B.S. from Eastern University, recently

received her MBA from West Chester University and was employed as a financial analyst with Ricoh Americas, all while training for triathlons.

She was ever the adrenaline junkie. Kristen's

adventurous spirit included flying lessons and driving her father's racecar in the nineties, rock climbing The Red Rocks, The Gunks, Cat-in-the-Hat, an Alaskan Glacier and Mt. Bierstadt in Colorado. A recent achievement of which she was most proud was learning how to scuba dive with her husband, Chris.

An accomplished athlete, she enjoyed and excelled in IRONMAN events where she completed three full IRONMAN triathlons (Lake Placid and Maryland) as well as numerous half IRONMAN events. She finished first in her age group at the Try It Olympic Distance triathlon (Delaware) this past June.

She also loved travel, Disney, gourmet cooking and

especially loved her family, her kitty Sparkles and close friends. She will be remembered for her positive spirit and seeing the good in every situation.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her brother, James H. Meitzler Jr. and wife, Laura Jo, of Pennsburg; stepdaughter, Amanda Lee Oswald, fiancé of Alex Capitle, of Smyrna, Del.; stepbrothers: Kevin Master and wife, Barbara, of Macungie, Jeremy Master and

companion, Bernadette Corey, of Macungie, and Jason Master and companion, Kim Heffentrager, of Red Hill; niece and nephews: Tilleen and James Meitzler, Blake, Brent and Brayden Master; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Penny Oswald, of Mertztown.

Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Palm Schwenkfelder Church, 833 Gravel Pike, Palm, PA 18070. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Nicholas L. Pence Jr. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the by visiting , Animals in Distress by visiting www.animalsindistresspa.org or Special Olympics by

visiting www.specialolympics.org.

Online condolences may be offered at

www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, East

Greenville, Pa.



