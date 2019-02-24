Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kristin (Szurgot) Shaffer.

Kristin Stephanie (Szurgot) Shaffer, 53, passed away February 21, 2019, in her

Reading residence.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of Geraldine "Jeri" A. Szurgot, wife of Victor J. Merinsky, Mt. Penn; and the late Ronald A. Szurgot.

She was a graduate of Mt. Penn High School in 1983 and Randy Rick Beauty Academy. Kristin was a very creative and talented hair stylist working for Regis Salon, Studio 625 Hair Design and Sheer Envy. She was a member of St. John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church,

Shillington.

Kristin will be remembered for many things such as

being an excellent cook and baker, enjoyed puzzles and her love of the beach especially Ocean City, N.J.

In addition to her mother and stepfather, she is survived by her son, Thomas J. Shaffer and companion, Kelsy

Wenrich, Reading; and two siblings, Ronald A. (Jean) Szurgot II, Reading; and Reine L. (Frank) Moyer,

Birdsboro. Ten nieces and nephews; five great-nephews; and her precious cat, Chopper, also survive her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, March 1, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John de la Salle R.C. Church, 42 Kerrick Rd., Shillington, PA 19607. Burial will be private. Friends may call Thursday from 6 to 9:00 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611.

Contributions may be made to the American Cancer

Society, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



