Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Resources
More Obituaries for Kristine Heckler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristine M. (Kroenig) Heckler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kristine M. (Kroenig) Heckler Obituary
Kristine “Krissy” Marie Heckler, 52, passed away suddenly Tuesday, November 12, 2019, in her Exeter residence. She was married for 31 years to David C. Heckler. She was a daughter of Ilse M. (Kiefer) and the late Russell D. Kroenig. She worked in customer service for over 30 years. Krissy loved her family, especially her daughters, grandchildren and her furry babies. In addition to her husband, Krissy is survived by her daughters, Amanda M. (Heckler) Wiczalkowski, significant other of Johnathan Houck, of West Lawn, and Melissa L. Heckler, significant other of Brian Hoover, of West Lawn; grandchildren, Connor and Kaylee Wiczalkowski; sister, Karen L. Mowrer, wife of Duane Mowrer, of Robesonia; half-brother, Michael Kroenig, husband of Judy Kroenig, of Shillington; niece, Emily T. Mowrer; nephew, Zach D. Mowrer; and many additional members of the extended family. Services for Krissy will be private at the convenience of her family. Kuhn Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kristine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -