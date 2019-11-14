|
Kristine “Krissy” Marie Heckler, 52, passed away suddenly Tuesday, November 12, 2019, in her Exeter residence. She was married for 31 years to David C. Heckler. She was a daughter of Ilse M. (Kiefer) and the late Russell D. Kroenig. She worked in customer service for over 30 years. Krissy loved her family, especially her daughters, grandchildren and her furry babies. In addition to her husband, Krissy is survived by her daughters, Amanda M. (Heckler) Wiczalkowski, significant other of Johnathan Houck, of West Lawn, and Melissa L. Heckler, significant other of Brian Hoover, of West Lawn; grandchildren, Connor and Kaylee Wiczalkowski; sister, Karen L. Mowrer, wife of Duane Mowrer, of Robesonia; half-brother, Michael Kroenig, husband of Judy Kroenig, of Shillington; niece, Emily T. Mowrer; nephew, Zach D. Mowrer; and many additional members of the extended family. Services for Krissy will be private at the convenience of her family. Kuhn Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
